Zimbabwe: Lockdown Extension - Malaba Orders Two-Week Postponement On Court Cases

20 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has postponed by another two weeks, all pending court cases which were initially set down for hearing during the period in which government has imposed a national lockdown against the spread of COVID-19.

Government in March decreed a 21-day lockdown which was set to end on Sunday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since extended the lockdown by another two weeks, prompting a similar change in the court schedule.

According to the schedule PRACTICE DIRECTION 2 OF 2020 shared by the Judicial Service Commission Sunday, cases that were set for hearing during the period the country is on lockdown have, likewise, been postponed by 14 days.

The courts however remain open for urgent cases.

