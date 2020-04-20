Nigeria: Police Arrest 17 Suspected Members of Lagos Terror Gangs

Seventeen suspected members of the terror gangs that have been unleashing mayhem on Lagosians since the beginning of the lockdown were, weekend, arrested in Idimu and Ijesha areas of the state.

Nine of them, as gathered, were arrested in connection with last Thursday's clash by Aguda, Ijesha and Itire boys, in the Ijesha area of the state.

It was gathered that innocent and defenceless Lagosians were attacked and shops looted. Motorists were also attacked and dispossessed of their valuables.

Eight others were arrested in Egbeda area of the state. The suspects, whose ages were between 18 and 20 years, alongside other fleeing members of the gang, reportedly invaded Olugbede market in Idimu at about 3 pm, Saturday.

Before the invasion, residents said the gang had written a letter, informing about the visit and also advised them to keep something substantial or face their wrath.

The letter, which was made available to Vanguard, read "We the undefeated One Million Boys are coming to visit your area very soon. So, make everybody prepare. If you don't comply, we will cut your hands'

Panic-stricken residents were said to have mobilised and informed policemen at Idimu division, who were on standby when the hoodlums stormed the community.

One of the residents, Sarah Shokeye, said: "They came around 3 pm and were over 20. They shared themselves in groups. Immediately traders saw them, they started scampering for safety and made calls to their loved ones to call the police."

Vanguard learned that some traders abandoned their wares at the mercy of the hoodlums in their confused state.

Policemen from Idimu division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Dimaka Adaora, stormed the area and engaged them.

"Some of them were arrested while others ran in different directions. From the way they escaped, it was obvious they were familiar with the terrain," Shokeye said.

Identities of the teenagers arrested were given as Emmanuel John, 19; Mayowa Ibiyemi, 18; Kazeem Isah, 18; Yusuf Kadiri, 20; Opeyemi Jimoh, 18; Ibidun Timileyin, 21; Ibrahim Rashidi, 19 and Mojeed Remi, 20.

Spokesman for Lagos State Police Command, DSP Elkana Bala, confirmed the arrest of the nine suspects at Ijesa, with the recovery of cutlasses, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons.

He said: "They were arrested yesterday and today (Saturday and Sunday). The uproar along that axis last week was not as a result of the operation by One Million Boys as speculated. There is nothing like One Million Boys in Lagos. These street gangs fight among Aguda, Ijesha and Itire boys was hijacked to perpetrate crime. Investigation is ongoing."

