Nigeria: COVID-19 - BEDC Pledges 24-Hour Power to Isolation Centres in 4 States

20 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) on Sunday pledged a 24-hour power supply to government-established COVID-19 centres in its franchise states of Edo, Delta, Ekiti, and Ondo.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. Abu Ejoor, BEDC's Executive Director, Commercial, made available to newsmen in Benin.

Ejoor said that the company had begun round-the-clock power supply to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo

Ejoor said: "As a demonstration of BEDC's sensitivity to support the government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, BEDC promised to ensure 24 hours power supply to all isolation centres and related hospitals in its coverage areas.

"BEDC has already commenced working with the governments to ensure adequate electricity to centres under preparation in Oba Adejuyigbe Specialist Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State and Warri, Delta.

"We also intend to look at other supports we can give in ensuring that some of their isolation centres' vehicles and ambulances are fully operational.

"BEDC will also be donating 50 units of motorised handwashing gears to hospitals, strategic markets and some communities in its coverage areas.

"BEDC has donated 6,000 bags of rice and 4,000 cartons of Indomie noodles to the governments of Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo, for distribution to vulnerable groups and households," he said.

According to him, each of the four states got 1,500 bags of rice and 1,000 cartons of Indomie noodles.

He said the donation was part of BEDC's corporate social responsibility and a demonstration of its sensitivity to residents with a view to cushioning the effects of COVID-19 lockdown.

vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.