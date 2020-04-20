Nigeria: COVID-19 - BEDC Pledges 24-Hour Power to Isolation Centres in 4 States

The management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) on Sunday pledged a 24-hour power supply to government-established COVID-19 centres in its franchise states of Edo, Delta, Ekiti, and Ondo.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. Abu Ejoor, BEDC's Executive Director, Commercial, made available to newsmen in Benin.

Ejoor said that the company had begun round-the-clock power supply to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo

Ejoor said: "As a demonstration of BEDC's sensitivity to support the government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, BEDC promised to ensure 24 hours power supply to all isolation centres and related hospitals in its coverage areas.

"BEDC has already commenced working with the governments to ensure adequate electricity to centres under preparation in Oba Adejuyigbe Specialist Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State and Warri, Delta.

"We also intend to look at other supports we can give in ensuring that some of their isolation centres' vehicles and ambulances are fully operational.

"BEDC will also be donating 50 units of motorised handwashing gears to hospitals, strategic markets and some communities in its coverage areas.

"BEDC has donated 6,000 bags of rice and 4,000 cartons of Indomie noodles to the governments of Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo, for distribution to vulnerable groups and households," he said.

According to him, each of the four states got 1,500 bags of rice and 1,000 cartons of Indomie noodles.

He said the donation was part of BEDC's corporate social responsibility and a demonstration of its sensitivity to residents with a view to cushioning the effects of COVID-19 lockdown.

