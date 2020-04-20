Sudan: Decisive and Strict Measures to Be Implemented - Fisal

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Fisal Mohammed Salih has announced that decisive and strict measures will be taken, as of tomorrow, Monday, concerning the imposition of the total LOCKDOWN, in Khartoum State, specially, crossing of bridges and the movement of public transport and private cars.

The minister said in press briefing following the meeting of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies that Khartoum State issued strict directives to stop the public transport and the private cars.

He said the measures aim at reducing the movement of the citizens in the districts and towns and banning the gatherings to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The measures were taken to lockdown the country to prevent the big community spread" He indicated.