Sudan: Decisive and Strict Measures to Be Implemented - Fisal

19 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Fisal Mohammed Salih has announced that decisive and strict measures will be taken, as of tomorrow, Monday, concerning the imposition of the total LOCKDOWN, in Khartoum State, specially, crossing of bridges and the movement of public transport and private cars.

The minister said in press briefing following the meeting of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies that Khartoum State issued strict directives to stop the public transport and the private cars.

He said the measures aim at reducing the movement of the citizens in the districts and towns and banning the gatherings to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The measures were taken to lockdown the country to prevent the big community spread" He indicated.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.