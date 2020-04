Khartoum — Government Official Spokesman, Fisal Mohammed Salih , on Sunday, underlined that the government will address the shortcoming concerning the provision of bread, gas and fuel during the lockdown period.

He attributed the shortcoming to the unavailability of bread in sufficient quantities for citizens due to the lack of flour as a result of the stoppage of some mills.

He indicated that the decision of provision of gas in the districts will be reconsidered, denying gas shortage.