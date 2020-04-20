Tanzania: UN Agencies Devise Strategies to Curb Gender Violence

AS coronavirus pandemic continues plaguing the world, violence against women and girls is increasing globally, according to a UN policy brief on the impact of coronavirus on women released recently.

A combination of socioeconomic stresses and measures to restrict contact and movement of people has led to dense settings in some communities.

In Africa, over half of the 200 million people living in urban areas live in informal neighbourhoods where vulnerable conditions are magnified by limited access to water and sanitation.

Incidences of drug abuse, reduced peer support and limited access to services among other factors, are also likely to increase in some African countries.

In Tanzania, both in the Mainland and Zanzibar, police, civil society organisations and the media report cases of domestic violence with organisations such as UN Women have already devised new strategies to support strengthening of prevention and response mechanisms to gender-based violence in the new Covid-19 context.

Although Tanzania is not on lock-down, quarantine restrictions are affecting formal and informal businesses, including women cross border traders.

The closure of schools and tertiary institutions is also increasing the pressure on parents who have to make sure that schooling for their children continues in these new settings while some recent media reports in the country have raised risks of female genital mutilation and child marriage.

African Women Leaders' Network chairperson Mary Rusimbi says Tanzania is currently facing one of its most difficult times in recent years.

She says the closure of schools and reduced economic activities is exerting financial stress on families and in particular, poor households.

"Such a context potentially heightens the burden of women and girls financially as well as in caring for the young and sick ones at home," says Ms Rusimbi.

She further explains that the national response actions should recognise these conditions, which are likely to trigger incidences of domestic violence and strengthen essential services for survivors of violence.

"There is also an urgent need for recognition and a response that will address specific needs for women and girls' human defenders.

Experience has taught us that in situations as these, they may be violently targeted for protecting survivors of violence in their communities," she adds.

The government should, therefore, invest in the protection of service providers and expand shelters for survivors, alongside supporting capacity rapid assessments, risk assessments, gender assessments, safety planning and case management adapted to the Covid-19 emergency context."

Ms Rusimbi further explains that these interventions will help facilitate access to support and response to practical needs of poor women and girls, including marketplaces, adding that: "Some interventions can also include distributing masks and other safety equipment, establishing centres of information and education on the impact of the crisis on women and girls."

Psychosocial support for survivors of gender-based violence, she says, can also be delivered through running online counselling services that can help survivors raise their voices and report incidences.

Technology-based solutions such as short mobile phone messages, online tools for collecting data and evidence of violence and social support networks have become more important due to social distancing.

Recent reports on the Covid-19 situation in the Eastern and Southern Africa region show a disturbing trend of gender-based violence in some countries.

In some developed countries that have efficient reporting systems, there is evidence that gender-based violence has increased by more than 25 per cent.

Ms Rusimbi emphasises a need to improve accessibility of services and reporting of GBV cases by women and girls, particularly in rural areas.

"In view of reduced activities by community-based organisations, I would recommend Tanzania's response plan to heighten advocacy and awareness campaigns through community radios and allocate safe spaces where women and girls can easily report cases without the fear of perpetrators," she says.

UN Women Representative Hodan Addou says her agency is supporting the government to ensure response efforts protect the gains achieved in gender equality and women's empowerment.

"The pandemic has expanded our mandate to monitor and gather data on emerging incidences of gender-based violence in line with the current emergency situation. We will support innovation that can strengthen and ease accessibility of services and promote collaboration with partners to increase education and awareness on the emerging GBV issues both within communities and among service providers."

Emphasising social distancing, Ms Addou says innovation is the new norm at UN Women to ensure the continuation of GBV prevention initiatives.

"We will work with the ministries responsible for gender and women issues both in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar through non-physical interventions.

Some of the strategies we plan to use to support GBV prevention and response is working with the media, use of information, education and communication packages to raise awareness and change behaviour and utilise online platforms," Ms Addou says.

UN Resident Coordinator Zlatan Milišić says the UN country team is developing a new framework in line with the global United Nations initiatives to support the emergency and development dimensions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The UN has been and will support the government in a number of ways, working with other partners. Importantly, we intend to support the government to integrate mechanisms that will ensure the protection of women and girls as part of their immediate response to Covid-19, and in longer-term recovery packages," Mr Milišić says.

He says UN Tanzania will leverage on existing global and national campaigns against gender-based violence, to scale up initiatives with innovation with a view to new dynamics presented the epidemic.

"As the UN system in Tanzania, we have been ensuring that gender equality and the empowerment of women is always taken into consideration in the development, implementation and monitoring of our activities and this will continue supporting the Covid-19 response," he says.