Tanzania: Two Men Get Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor

THE Katavi Magistrate's Court in Mpanda Municipal Council has sentenced Swalehe Idd (29) and Meds Ntinka (23) to life imprisonment after being found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl.

The accused committed the crime at the buildings of the main bus terminal - Mizengo Pinda located at Ilembo in the municipal council.

Resident Magistrate Emmanuel Ngigwana said the prosecution side, led by State Attorney Lugano Mwasubila, proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offence.

He further explained that the two men had been found guilty as per Section 131(1) & (131A)(2) (Cap 16) of Act (R.E. 2002).

Before passing the sentence trial Magistrate Ngigwana referred to the behaviour as dreadful that did not reflect a civilised society.

"The accused acted like wild animals...their behaviour is barbaric and inhuman...I therefore, hereby convict and sentence them to serve life imprisonment each of them," ruled the trial magistrate.

Earlier, State Attorney Mwasubila charged before the court that the duo committed the crime on January 24, this year, at Mizengo Pinda Main Bus Terminal located in Ilembo in municipal council.

It was further charged before the court that on the material evening the victim of rape who was travelling by a passengers' bus arrived at Mizengo Pinda Main Bus Terminal from Songwe Region via Sumbawanga Town.

According to State Attorney Mwasubila, the girl was under the custodianship of a bus conductor working in the passengers' bus she travelled in from Songwe Region on her way back home in Kigoma Region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was further alleged before the court that suddenly the two men approached the bus conductor and introduced themselves that they were security officers serving at the main bus terminal.

They assured the bus conductor that they would take care of her until the next morning when she would travel by the same bus to Kigoma Region.

The bus conductor believed them and the men accompanied the girl to one of the unoccupied room inside the main bus terminal and turned violent and raped her repeatedly.

After committing the crime they threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anybody.

Mr Mwasubila further told the court that after arriving to Kigoma the girl told her parents the whole story who reported the incident to the police station and subsequently the men were traced and arrested.

The prosecution side summoned four witnesses, including a medical expert and the girl who testified before the court.

On mitigation the accused prayed for mercy as they were first offenders and had a number of close relatives who depended on them.