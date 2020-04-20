Liberia: Women Group Identifies With Less Fortunate Residents of Margibi, G. Bassa

-Amid COVID-19 lock-down, State of Emergency

Although time has become tougher than probably the days before the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and by extension the ongoing national State of Emergency and a complete lockdown in few of the 15 political subdivisions, a group of young women under the banner "GIVE CHALLENGE" has donated food and non-food items to residents of Margibi and Grand Bassa Counties.

The donation worth over L$100,000 was yesterday delivered to a number of households in parts of Margibi and Grand Bassa Counties in an effort to help the less fortunate residents move on with life while they live in obedience of government's orders to contain the further spread of COVID-19. The packaged items included rice, oil, and sanitary materials.

Beatrice Poko, head of "GIVE CHALLENGE," in her early morning presentation on behalf of her organization, told the residents of Karkan Town, Armed Bush Curve-Kpeah Clan in Margibi and Eye to Eye-Owens groove of Grand Bassa, that her organization's decision to reach out to them came from the fact that they are far away from the main market centers where things are easily seen and bought in these critical days.

"Due to the situation on the ground right now and for the fact that we already had a problem with the feeding of other people, this time is even much more challenging. We understand that a lot of people are not going to be having that much to eat. So we decided as a team to reach out to few people in our weak way", Poko said.

She stressed the need for organizations to focus more on their attention on people living in the rural parts of the country.

She added that individual members who have more food and other livelihood items should begin extending assistance to their next-door neighbors in order to avoid extreme hunger and deaths.

On behalf of the beneficiaries in separate remarks, two town chiefs and a Youth leader of Karkan Town, Armed Bush Curve-Kpeah Clan and Eye to Eye-Owens groove, thanked the group for the gesture.

The town leaders described the gesture as "timely." They, meanwhile, appealed for more sanitary materials, including sanitizer and alcohol and food within their towns in order to prevent COVID-19 from invading their homes.

According to the town chief of Karkan town in lower Margibi County, Roosevelt T. Kanneh, the lack of sanitary materials and food within their town poses a serious health threat to citizens of the town. Mr. Kanneh disclosed that the Karkan town has over fifty houses and over three hundred (300) inhabitants.

For his part, the town chief of Armed Bush Curve-Kpeah Clan, Joseph Vah said residents of his town are carefully observing and practicing government's health protocols despite the challenge of the lack of sanitary materials.

Mr. Vah said residents of his town are using their meager resources to purchase chlorine, soap among others to be used in the buckets provided by him (Joseph Vah) in order to follow the health protocols amid constraints.

COVID-19, since its outbreak in the city of Wuhan, China, has spread the world over, claiming thousands of lives with over 1.7 million people affected. The pandemic has claimed the world's attention and has crippled every economy thus affecting the livelihoods of developing countries of which Liberia is of no exception.

Although Liberia is one of the African countries that has a low death rate among its counterparts, it is still clear that if much is not done to cater to vulnerable people, some of whom include the disabled, visually impaired, deaf and rural dwellers, the virus may have an overwhelmingly negative impact on the country.