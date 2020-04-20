Liberia Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

19 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Liberia has today recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases, including one new death, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 91, including seven recoveries and eight deaths.

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) in its latest situation report said nine of the new cases are from Montserrado, and one is from Nimba County that has so far recorded two cases of coronavirus.

The report further stated that the new death is a health care worker, who died at treatment center. To date, 19 health care workers have so far being tested positive for the virus, with 221, including 22 from Nimba listed as contacts.

Montserrado County remains the epicenter of the virus with 88 confirmed cases reported, while Nimba has registered two cases and Grand Kru with one case.

Fourty-one samples, according to NPHIL were today collected for testing.

