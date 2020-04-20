Sudan: Army Will Not Stand Against the Will of the People - Al-Burhan

19 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan has denounced the rumors and movements led by circles, which he did not name, seeking sedition between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the forces of the revolution.

Al- Burhan in special statements to the daily, Al-youm Al-Tali, pointed out that the leadership of the Armed Forces, with all its factions, including the leadership of Rapid Support Forces work in full harmony to protect the home land and the revolution, affirming that all the Sudanese parties need unity to overcome the difficult time the country is experiencing.

"The Army stance is unshakeable and will not change and will not stand against the will of the people" He said.

