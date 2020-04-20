Sudan: Mufrah Calls for Adhering to (Fatwa) of Closure of Mosques

Khartoum — The Minister of Guidance and Endowments, Nasr Edeen Mufrah, on Sunday, called on citizens to stay away from gatherings in mosques or others places and to be committed to the Fatwa ( Islamic advice) of closing down mosques for a period of 21 days, which is set by the Ministry of Health in order to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The minister addressing the Imams of mosques and leaders of churches, on Sunday, said our Fatwas are based on the opinion of the concerned circles, the health administration in the country which confirmed the spread of the pandemic.