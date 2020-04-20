Sudan: Government and People's Movement (Aggar Wing) Start Negotiation

19 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Apil.19 (SUNA) - The direct negotiation between the government and the People's Movement (Aggar Wing) delegations through video conference began, Sunday, from the UN HQs in Khartoum and Juba.

The member of the government delegation of the Forces of Freedom and Change, Ismail Al-Taj told reporters that the government delegation includes the Member of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Shams Edeen Kabashi, Minister of Local Government, Dr. Yousef Al-Daie and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mekki Mirghani while, the movement delegation includes Yasser Arman, General, Ahmed Al-Omda and Ismail Khamise Jalab besides, Dio Matuk who represented the South Sudan mediation.

Al-Taj said the negotiation characterized by the determination and the provision of the political will to realize the comprehensive peace in the nearest possible time.

"The two sides tackled the recently issued matrix which aims at the completion of the structures of the Transitional Authority and addressing some pending issues" He said.

He pointed out that the two sides discussed the Security Arrangements, the issues of the Two Areas, power and wealth sharing and the border issues.

