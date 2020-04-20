Sudan: Anti-Graft Authority Seizes 390 Plots of Prime Khartoum Real Estate

Khartoum — Sudan's Anti-Corruption Committee has confiscated 390 properties - collectively 248,894 square metres - in some of the most prestigious neighbourhoods of Khartoum, that were registered under the names of officials, families, and affiliates of the deposed Al Bashir regime.

At a press conference on Friday from the presidential palace in Khartoum, the committee said that the seized real estate includes the 10-storey tower in Kafouri district in Khartoum Bahri (North), the El Nur Complex that belongs to El Maarej Organisation for Peace and Development, and 71 plots registered under the name Ata El Manan El Haj, Secretary-General of the Islamic Daawa organisation.

The committee said they also sized 129 properties registered under the name of former police chief Lt Gen Mohamed Najeeb, and 131 plots registered in the name of his wife, Hind Abdallah.

Committee member Wajdi Saleh stated that they have also seized and frozen the River Transport company and all its assets including, moveable and immoveable property. "The property is estimated at SDG 450 million. All these assets were owned by officials of the former regime," he said.

Saleh confirmed that the confiscated assets have been transferred to the Ministry of Finance, saying that that the Secretary-General of the Islamic Movement El Zubeir Ahmed and El Sharif Badur are the main suspects in "the plunder of the property and assets of the River Transport company".

At the press conference, Member of the Sovereign Council and Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee, Lt Gen Yasir El Ata reiterated the commitment and the determination of the committee to fulfil its mandate, including the dismantling of the 'deep state' and "to retrieve all stolen funds and property that was looted by the former regime and its affiliates. The committee carries out its activities legally according to its mandate."

Mohamed El Faki Suleiman, Member of the Sovereign Council and deputy-chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee said that they will announce important decisions in the upcoming days regarding the dismantling of the deep state. "The expected coming decisions concern big cases of corruption," he said. "Then you will see the true face of the officials of the former regime and how corrupt they are," he concluded.

