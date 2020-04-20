Liberia: Rep. Yekeh Kolubah Dissociates From Council of Patriots, Denies Receiving Financial Support to Fight Court Case

Monrovia — Montserrado County District #10, Representative Yekeh Kolubah, has finally announced his resignation from the Council of Patriots (COPs).

Rep. Kolubah's decision followed nearly three months of absent from the COP, and like he did during his suspension back in January this year, he did not give any reason for his resignation.

"Honorable Chairman, Iet me officially notify you as Chairman and your abled co-officers that I hereby submit my letter of resignation as member of the Council of Patriots (COP) with immediate effect," Rep. Kolubah wrote in a letter addressed to COP's Chairman, Henry Pedro Costa.

However, writing further in the communication, Rep. Kolubah clarified that at no time did the COP render him any financial assistance to fight his legal case at the Temple of Justice.

According to him, the COP Chairman, speaking to a local radio station on April 18, declared that Rep. Kolubah is "under the roof of the COP and that the COP was taking care of his legal team financially."

"I have no knowledge of the COP paying a cent to my lawyers from the genesis of my case in court up to present. Let me wish you and the entire membership of the Council of Patriots all the best as I bid you farewell," he wrote.

Representative Kolubah, a vocal critic of President George Weah's administration, has been a staunch member of COPs, helping them to stage two mass anti-government protests.

He was credited for his instrumental role in organizing the January 6, 2020 protest which started peacefully but led to a violent end when anti-riot police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protesters who had gathered at the entrances of the Capitol Building and the Executive Mansion to make their demands.

He is currently battling a court case at Criminal 'A' where he faces charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, kidnapping, criminal solicitation and criminal facilitation