Somalia: Police Impound Miraa in Crack-Down

Somalia's armed forces have impounded Miraa (khat) that had been sneaked in to Mogadishu. The haul was handed over to the tax department.

The crackdown on miraa follows an earlier ban imposed by the government which outlawed the importation and sale of the stimulant.

The move has seen the government lose revenue from imports and sales locally, but authorities say it was necessary to maintain public health.

Earlier the police burned 9 sacks khat in a public area in front of the public, this is one of the strict measure FGS has set to fight covid-19.

In different cities in Somalia the government as destroyed khat to fight corona virus.