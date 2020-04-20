Rwandan Diaspora in South Sudan Raise Over U.S.$15,000 for COVID-19 Relief

Rwandans in South Sudan have contributed over Rwf14.5 million ($15000) towards government's efforts to provide for vulnerable households during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The Diaspora community availed the funds to the government through the Central Bank.

Jules Uwimana, the head of the Rwandan Diaspora community in South Sudan, said that their contribution came out of a realisation of the government's efforts to help vulnerable community members during the lockdown.

"We are well aware that the government needs help in taking care of the vulnerable population amid the lockdown situation, so a few of us came together to support the government," he said.

The funds he said are intended to support efforts to provide food and other basic items for vulnerable community members whose livelihoods have been severely affected by the ongoing lockdown.

He said that they will continue with efforts to pool together funds to find other ways to support the government.

Uwimana called upon other Diaspora communities with the ability to support the government's efforts to consider lending a hand to the ongoing national efforts.

Since the lockdown was announced, the government and citizens (in private and corporate capacities) have set out different initiatives to support vulnerable community members by availing food and essential product supplies.