South Africa: Post-COVID-19 Recovery - Fiscal Stimulus Must Include More Renewables in Nation's Energy Plans

opinion

Our recovery plan should have a strong and deep recommitment to renewables. We should neither waste time nor the opportunity before us.

"How sad to see great nations begging for a little extra future."

(EM Cioran, Romanian philosopher)

The energy sector is key to building a more agile and diverse economic future for South Africa. Our current legacy has involved dragging the old energy economy into the new world. Eskom's fully vertically integrated utility model is out of sync with trends elsewhere in the world.

High coal dependence makes us vulnerable to extreme, and if not cataclysmic, shocks. Such shocks, absorbed through a single channel, upon which we are all dependent, will undoubtedly ripple through the entire economic system. Eskom's fragility is exacerbated by its giant debt hangover and its recurrent problem of supply disruption. A dramatic failure in supply of energy will pretty much do what we have now for Covid-19 -- push the economy over a cliff.

It was Keynes who said that in the long run, we are all dead. Keynes was not specific about which long run and which dead, but we do not need to take many guesses on this one. The thing about crises...