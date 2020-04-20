Rwanda: Nyarugenge Families Affected By Downpour Narrate Ordeal

Properties owned by families still living in a high-risk zone near Mpazi drainage in Nyarugenge District were severely damaged by Thursday night downpour.

The heavy rain caused an overflow of the Mpazi drainage, which collects waste and rain water from the sectors of Nyamirambo, Gitega and Kimisagara all in Nyarugenge, towards Nyabugogo Bus Park, destroying several homes in the area.

Several families were left without shelter and those affected who spoke to The New Times on Friday said that that downpour started around 11:00pm."We were sleeping when heavy rain that was occasioned with thunder storms started. My son who was sleeping in another house woke up, knocked and told us to immediately get the children and evacuate the house because it was already getting submerged," said Jeanne Uzanyinzoga, a resident if Nyenyeri, Gitega sector.

Workers try to clean Nyabugogo-Kimisagara road that was damaged by heavy rains on Thursday in Kigali. Gad Nshimiyimana.

She said that immediately they evacuated, one of the houses in the compound collapsed.

"It was already midnight and we started using our torches to flee," narrated Uzanyinzoga.

Uzanyinzoga said that with two young babies, she sought refuge into a nearby one-room house that had yet to be submerged.

"Water damaged or washed away almost all household items, clothes, mattresses, chairs, groceries among others. We also lost the relief food we were recently given to support us during the current lockdown," she said.

She said that before the lockdown, she worked and a casual labourer to support her family, adding that besides running out of work due to the lockdown, she now did not have shelter.

"We really need to be helped to relocate elsewhere from this high risk zone... local leaders recently told us to relocate but when lockdown started, we remained here," added.

Janvier Musonera, another victim added: "We were inside the house and the house got submerged and the raging water broke the padlocks throwing the door open. We tried to go out through windows in vain."

He said that they were trapped for some time until they managed to get out with support of neighbours.

Eugene Rwagasana another resident also experienced the ordeal.

He said that eight houses most of which are owned by his sister were destroyed by heavy rains.

The eight houses have 15 rooms altogether, he said.

"All domestic equipment in these houses were submerged and family members have already left to look for where to seek shelter elsewhere," he said.

All families in high risk zones have to relocate

Emmy Ngabonziza, the Nyarugenge District Executive Administrator told The New Times that all families along Mpazi drainage had to relocate but lockdown came when the exercise was not yet completed.

"At least 174 families have to relocate. Most of them were tenants meaning that all houses are owned by only 24 people. The lockdown came when we were about to dismantle those houses in high risk zones since many were relocated on 14-18 March this year," he said.

Olivier Kayumba, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Emergency Management, said that they are working with Nyarugenge district authorities and the City of Kigali to assess all other families near Mpazi drainage that are yet to relocate and evacuate them.

Part of the roads and bridges were also damaged.

Kayumba said they are still consolidating figures of all damaged properties across the country including the City of Kigali.

A notice issued by Rwanda Metrological Agency on Friday warned of above normal rainfall in different parts of the country during the weekend starting from April 17 up to 20th.