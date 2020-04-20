Sudan: Joint Mechanism Issues Detailed Statement On the Matrix

Khartoum — The Joint Mechanism to Follow up implementation of the Matrix which approved recently by the Council of Ministers, the Sovereign Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change issued , Sunday statement No ( 2) to shed light on what concluded in the different axes of the Matrix.

The release underlined that the Joint Mechanism held successive meetings to follow up the implementation of its tasks and to inspect the progress of work of the different committees.

Committee was formed to formulate the reference paper which details the tasks and jurisdictions of the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers, the Legislative Council and the affiliated institutions in accordance with the Constitutional Document for 2019. The committee will hold its first meeting on April.20-2020.

The appointment of the Acting Civilian Governors was intercepted by a number of obstacles, top of which, the Revolutionary Front which opposes the step through a letter in which a number of proposals that that will be reviewed in a trilateral meeting today, Sunday, April 19, 2020.

A joint committee is formed to set up the Legislative Council, in its set date. The committee will hold its first meeting in April.20/2020.

The release pointed out that the Committee Assigned to assess the Performance of the Transitional Authority will hold its first meeting today, Sunday,

The Committee of the Formation of the Civil Service and the Revision of the Mechanisms for Appointment held its first meeting last, Thursday, and will continue its work during this week to finalize the formation of the Civil Service Reform law.

The Higher Council for Peace met last, Wednesday, and reviewed the continuation of the negotiation with the Revolutionary Front, today, Sunday, through video conference on removal of the pending issues.

The Higher Council for Peace also assigned team to prepare proposals for negotiations with the People Liberation Movement (Al-Hilo wing).

The Economic Emergencies Committee, held, yesterday, a series of meetings to follow up the implementation of a number of procedures concerning alleviation of burden on citizens.

Preparations are underway for holding a meeting next, Tuesday, between the cabinet and the Sovereign Council to issue a number of legislations and laws which were postponed during the past period.

The Representatives of the Minister of Justice, Judiciary, Public Prosecution and the Legal Committee of the Forces of Freedom and Change, the cabinet and the Sovereign Council held meeting to reach a consensus the draft billon Legal Reform Commission.

The Foreign Ministry prepared a project on the Sudan Foreign Policy Strategy to realize the objectives of the Transitional Period which will be presented before the cabinet.

The Head of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister met, last Tuesday, with the Chief Justice and the Attorney General to speed up the trial s of the leaders of the defunct regime.