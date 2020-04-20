Sudan: No New Coronavirus Cases, Suspected Cases Reach 50

Khartoum — The meeting of the Technical Committee to Combat Epidemics chaired by the Director of the General Administration for Emergencies and Combat Epidemics, Dr. Babiker Al-Magboul held its regular meeting , yesterday, in the presence of the specialized units, partners and the concerned circles.

The reports showed that no new Coronavirus cases registered and the suspicious cases amounted to 50.

"The confirmed cases remain 66 including 10 fatalities and 3 cases were recovered" the report said.

The meeting stressed the necessity for implementation of the requested health directives and the lockdown to contribute to curb the pandemic outbreak.