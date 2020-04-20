Sudan: Decisions of Empowerment Committee On Khartoum N. Lands 'Step Forward' - SCP Member

Khartoum — The Member of the Sudanese Communist Party Political Bureau, Amal Al-Zain has described the recent decision taken by the Committee for Removal Empowerment on Khartoum N. Lands as" step forward" but needs more steps.

Advocate, Amal told SUNA, Sunday, that the basic demands of the Sudanese people are still delayed despite the procedures adopted by the committee, in this connection.

" This is a good step, but the people are well- aware that the money and lands stolen by the family of the toppled president, his wives, brothers and in-laws, besides the money and lands confiscated by opponents of the defunct regime, have not restored yet" she stressed