Sudan: Decisions of Empowerment Committee On Khartoum N. Lands 'Step Forward' - SCP Member

19 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Member of the Sudanese Communist Party Political Bureau, Amal Al-Zain has described the recent decision taken by the Committee for Removal Empowerment on Khartoum N. Lands as" step forward" but needs more steps.

Advocate, Amal told SUNA, Sunday, that the basic demands of the Sudanese people are still delayed despite the procedures adopted by the committee, in this connection.

" This is a good step, but the people are well- aware that the money and lands stolen by the family of the toppled president, his wives, brothers and in-laws, besides the money and lands confiscated by opponents of the defunct regime, have not restored yet" she stressed

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.