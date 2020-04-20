South Africa: Milnerton Cluster Contributes to Huge Drugs Successes

press release

SAPS, in partnership with other Law Enforcement Agencies, conducted various road blocks and vehicle check points as well as searches in the cluster. Due to these various stakeholder engagements between the community and above mentioned agencies noteworthy successes were achieved.

59 year old man arrested for dealing in drugs & crimen injuria

On Sunday afternoon, 19 April 2020 at about 15:10, members attached to Malmesbury and Riebeeck West SAPS with the assistance from the Swartland Traffic and Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at a house in Riebeeck West of a known drug dealer.

A high speed chase ensued between the uniform members and the suspect who was identified as a known drug dealer in the Riebeeck West area. The suspect drove to his house in Meerendal Street Riebeeck West and bolted the gates and refused access to his premises where after a search warrant was obtained.

Members of SAPS Boland and Swartland Traffic K9 Unit assisted with the search and during the search in- and outside the house the members found sachets containing tik, mandrax tablets, stoppe dagga and a black refuse bag filled halve with loose dagga.

The 59-year-old suspect was immediately arrested and will appear at the Malmesbury Magistrate on Monday, 20 April 2020, on the drug related charges and crimen injuria.

Suspect arrested for R100 000 drugs in Dunoon, Milnerton

The Milnerton police received information regarding a possible drug house in Du Noon on 16 April 2020 at about 22:30. Upon arrival at the premises, an unknown male was found and searched as well as the premises to follow up on the intelligence received.

During their search members found large amounts of tik and mandrax concealed in containers inside the house. An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized which was found inside the house during the search. The suspect was arrested on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

The suspect is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday, 20 April 2020 on the mentioned charges.

Liquid cocaine found in Table View worth R3 000 000

On Friday, 17 April 2020, Table View police members received information regarding a vehicle in Bloubergrandt area which is possibly involved with drugs. The quick response of the members led them to the vehicle in question, which was parked inside a complex. The members then found a female inside the vehicle and realised that she is very scared. They requested her to get out of the vehicle and started their search of the vehicle and her handbag which she was clinging to profusely.

The members found a large undisclosed amount of cash in her handbag. The search proceeded to her place of residence, in the same complex. Inside they found two more persons and conducted their search inside. Inside they found numerous containers with liquid cocaine to the estimated value of about R3 000 000. The members then continued with further searching of the whole perimeter and in the garden area they found containers with tik and cash.

All three suspects have been arrested for dealing in drugs and are to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday, 2020-04-20 on the mentioned charges. .

In an unrelated matter Atlantis police arrested four suspects aged 21, 25, 27 and 31 after they had all been linked to a few cases of buying and selling of stolen goods to the value of about R50 000.

Teamwork between dedicated police officials and information from the public which was followed up has led the way to recover many stolen items inside dwellings that can be linked to several theft out of motor vehicle cases in Atlantis area. One of the suspects was recently arrested and positively identified by witnesses, which paved the way for the other arrests and findings of the stolen items. Some of the items recovered have already been identified by the lawful owners and Atlantis SAPS has contacted more complainants of other cases to find more linkages. The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Monday, 2020-04-20. Investigations continues.

Persons whom have reported thefts out of motor vehicles recently are requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Constable Hendriks at Atlantis Detective branch on 021 571 8500 to possibly assist in identify their belongings.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Yolisa Matakata expressed her thanks towards the community and the members for their commitment in fighting crime, and make these arrests possible.