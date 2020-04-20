Sudan: RPG Attack On Abyei Market

Abyei — On Friday, a group of militiamen fired two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) at a market before stealing a number of cows in Abyei, the disputed area* on the border between Sudan and South Sudan.

Kun Manged, Deputy Executive Director of Abyei Administration, told Radio Dabanga that an armed group launched two RPGs in the direction of the town market and stole a number of cows before fleeing to the north part the region. "The two RPGs fell near the market without causing any injuries or damage," Kun said.

Manged further explained that the Abyei administration submitted a memorandum to the government of South Sudan regarding the continuation of armed attacks on the people of Abyei. In the memorandum, they also demand an explanation from the government of Sudan regarding the recent frequent attacks in the area, and whether or not the Sudanese government has control over these militias.

On April 14, Radio Dabanga reported that four people were killed, two children abducted, and one person is missing after an attack on Monday by 'militiamen', that destroyed 60 homes in Mabouk village, 25 km southeast of Abyei..

* Border dispute

Since the secession of South Sudan from Sudan in 2011, both countries claim the border area of Abyei. The region is inhabited primarily by members of the South Sudanese Dinka Ngok clan. It is also the seasonal home of the Sudanese Arab Misseriya herder tribe.

The Abyei status referendum, in which the residents of the region would decide either to remain part of Sudan or become part of South Sudan, was planned to be held simultaneously to the South Sudanese independence referendum in January 2011, but was postponed indefinitely because of disagreements over the process.

