Sudan: Three Wounded in Darfur Violence, Fires Destroy Homes

Shangil Tobaya / Um Ajaja Hillet Hamid / Um Kereidem — On Thursday, an unidentified group of gunmen shot a man and wounded two other residents in Shangil Tobaya area in North Darfur. Dozens of homes have been destroyed by fires.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga gunmen opened intensive fire on a group of people who were leaving a local sports club in Shangil Tobaya on Thursday night . As a result, they instantly killed El Fadil Ibrahim and injured Abdelmajid Yousef and Mubarak Yahya.

Witnesses confirmed that the two wounded people were transferred to El Fasher Hospital. "The motive and the identity of the attackers remain unknown," the witnesses said.

On Friday, a fire broke out and destroyed at least 22houses and a great quantity of crops and food grains in Um Ajaja Hillet Hamid in Dar El Salam locality in North Darfur. In a separate incident in Um Kereidem West Bara locality in North Kordofan, a massive fire destroyed the more than 70 houses and other property.

Omda Ibrahim Mahdi told Radio Dabanga that the fire caused severe damage to the property of the people. "As a result, a great number of people became homeless, and they have nothing to get by," he explained. Omda Mahdi appealed to the state government and humanitarian organisations to intervene and help the affected people.

In Um Kereidem in North Kordofan, a fire destroyed the property of 70 families, the losses exceeding SDG 10 million. The villagers appealed to the authorities and the benevolent organisations for help.

