Zimbabwe: Botswana Helps 255 Zimbabweans Come Home

20 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Paidamoyo Chipunza

Botswana has helped 255 Zimbabweans wanting to come back home after being unable to move across the border because of the lockdown regulations in both countries.

The development is contrary to social media reports which suggested that the Zimbabweans were being deported rather than requiring help to come back home willingly.

In a statement, the Botswana government said the exercise, which saw 255 Zimbabweans repatriated back home on Thursday, was a joint process with the Zimbabwean authorities where willing citizens were assisted to get back home.

The arrangement was necessitated by the current lockdown measures put in place by both governments, which restrict movements.

"The Ministry of International Affairs and Co-operation notes with deep concern the misinformation and distorted reports on social media platforms purporting that the government of Botswana has embarked on forceful deportation of Zimbabweans," said the Botswana government.

"The assertion being made is completely inaccurate. The fact of the matter is that the recent repatriation exercise was undertaken jointly with the Government of Zimbabwe, following requests from Zimbabwean nationals who wanted to be assisted to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown measures put in place."

Due to the joint exercise, 255 Zimbabweans were voluntarily repatriated from Botswana by road and were received by Zimbabwean authorities at the Ramokgwebana Border Post.

None of the repatriated individuals was charged for breaching immigration rules.

Botswana said in the same spirit and interest in combating Covid-19 on both sides, the two governments will continue with voluntary repatriations.

It said repatriation of other willing nationals from other countries was ongoing.

"The Ministry wishes to underscore that Botswana and Zimbabwe remain committed to work closely together in responding to the outbreak of Covid-19 and mitigating its impact on both countries, as well as on the livelihood of their nationals," it said.

"In this context, the two countries will continue to collaborate and co-ordinate voluntary repatriations when necessary."

Botswana has declared Covid-19 a state of emergency and applied a 28-day lockdown, which lapses early May.

