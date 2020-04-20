Zimbabwe: Govt Mourns Phiri

20 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has joined the media fraternity in mourning the death of Daily News journalist Gift Phiri.

He was 44.

Phiri, who was Daily News assistant editor, passed on yesterday at a Harare hospital after a long illness.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services took to its Twitter handle to convey its condolences.

"The ministry would like to express deepest condolences to the Phiri family, friends and the media fraternity at large, following the passing on of veteran @DailyNewsZim journalist Gift Phiri. May his soul rest in peace," it said.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) president Mr Michael Chideme said the media fraternity had lost a dedicated cadre in Phiri.

"He was way above the politics of polarisation in the media," he said.

"He interacted with everyone across the board and inspired a lot of young journalists to be investigative reporters. We have lost a dedicated cadre. He left a legacy and we are sure Gift will be among journalists whose work will be subject of studies in journalism schools."

Mr Chideme said the journalism fraternity was poorer without Phiri, but said the profession has remained with a gift of his good work.

A number of journalists, social commentators and politicians took to social media platforms to mourn Phiri, describing him as a journalist who was dedicated to his work and advancement of the profession.

