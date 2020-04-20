Zimbabwe: Minister Rallies Chiredzi Businesses

20 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tawanda Mangoma in Chiredzi

The business community in Chiredzi District has been urged to start producing personal protective equipment (PPEs) and sanitisers, along the way creating employment opportunities for residents.

This was said by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is the Covid-19 Inter-Ministerial Taskforce deputy chairperson on Saturday during a tour of the district's preparedness.

Chiredzi produces around 24 million litres of ethanol, which is the key ingredient in the production of sanitisers.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Covid-19 had caused distress across the world and governments were battling to fight it, making it necessary for the private sector to intervene.

"As you can see, there is pressure on the need for personal protective equipment and sanitisers, among other things," she said.

"You, the people of Chiredzi, have ethanol at your disposal and you must make use of it in the production of sanitisers even for the export market."

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said it was disturbing that ethanol would be moved from Chiredzi to other towns, only for sanitisers to be driven into the town for sale.

Unemployed citizens have been implored to be enterprising and create opportunities for themselves and others, especially during moments of crises. Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri commended Chiredzi residents for heeding the lockdown standards.

"In Chiredzi, people are taking seriously the issue of lockdown," she said.

"They are in compliance with all the regulations that we have put in place.

"We did not see any people roaming around; it was very quiet. The only challenge I observed is that of vendors who are selling vegetables who are not wearing protective clothing and they have no sanitisers."

The district isolation centres impressed Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, but she expressed concern over failure on train staffers on time.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said nurses at the Chiredzi Polyclinic were not trained, yet this was the port of call for many people.

Government also wants officials fighting Covid-19 from the frontline to be protected, as this would result in the protection of patients too. Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri was accompanied during the tour by Minister for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira, health officials and other stakeholders.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.