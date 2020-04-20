Tanzania: Chama Picks His Four Best Goals

SIMBA SC midfielder, Clatous Chama picked his 88th minute goal against Zambia's Nkana FC which sent his side into the CAF Champions League (CAF CL) group stages as his best, while serving for the Reds.

His goal exploded the fully packed 60,000 capacity National Stadium in Dar es Salaam into a scene of memorable celebrations after receiving a timely pass from Hassan Dilunga to score a cheeky back heel goal.

Through a video clip he posted on his Instagram page, revealing four best goals he has so far scored at Simba, Chama reiterated that the one against Nkana is his best.

"My best goals I scored ever since joining Simba are so many but the one I netted against Nkana is the best because I loved the whole build up, effort, quick start and also the fact that it helped my team to go to the next round (group stage) of the CAF CL," he said.

He also named his fourth goal he scored against LaLiga side Sevilla FC in a friendly match played at the National Stadium in the city in May last year as one of his best goals. On the day, Simba lost 5-4 despite displaying quality football.

Again, the Zambian creative midfielder included in the list of his best four goals at the Msimbazi Street side the 89th minute goal he netted to navigate Simba into the quarter finals of CAF CL against AS Vita at the packed National Stadium in the city. The match ended 2-1 in favor of the hosts.

It was Captain John Bocco who inserted a low cross into the box and sensational Haruna Niyonzima laid a dummy for Chama to unleash a shot into the top corner of the net to send Simba into the last eight of the premier club football competition on the continent. Last but not least, Chama also remembers his first goal he scored in the Mainland Premier League against Stand United as one of his best to have scored while working for the defending champions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ever since joining Simba in 2018, Chama has been one of the most prized asset for the club especially at the midfield department with his football skills, eye for goals and providing assists, which has added much value for the club.

He is now looking forward to win his second league title with Simba this season as they still top the 20-team table with 71 points after 28 matches.

The Reds remain key favourites to lift the trophy three times in a row with the existing 17 point gap against second placed Azam FC already described by pundits as too big for the latter to bridge. They sit top on 71 points from 28 matches.

On third slot are Young Africans who have pocketed 51 points from 27 games while debutants Namungo FC are positioned fourth with 50 points after 28 outings.

Coastal Union are placed fifth place on the table with 46 points after 28 encounters as the top flight league is still suspended to curb the massive spread of the Covid-19 until further notice.