Tanzania: Observe Regulations, Traffic Police Stresses

POLICE in Dar es Salaam have called on motorists to observe traffic regulations in order to avoid accidents, especially at this time when the government is striving to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Dar es Salaam Special Police Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa told journalists that cyclists were also duty-bound to observe the regulations.

"Motorcyclists who breach road safety rules like riding on the wrong side, carrying more than one passenger and not putting on helmets will be arrested, fined or charged in courts of law," Mambosasa observed.

He pointed out that motorists, including those of private passenger vehicles allowed to ferry passengers to the city center in a bid to minimise congestion in daladalas, must be watchful as police was firm to protect people's lives.

The Head of Police Traffic Unit. Fortunatus Musilimu, told the 'Daily News' that his officers were equipped with tools and knowledge to safeguard themselves against Covid-19 infection.

He said this was intended to ensure that drivers don't use the pandemic as a scapegoat for violating traffic rules and regulations, an action which may lead to injuries which could lead to accidents and deaths.

"We have trained our officers on best ways of keeping distances when inspecting vehicles and drivers.

They also have important tools like gloves, masks and sanitizers to keep themselves safe while discharging their duties," Musilimu said.

Superintendent of Police, Deus Sokoni called for voluntary collaboration between drivers and passengers in observing the level seat system in public transportation vehicles.

He said that even though the system is being applied in the wake of the pandemic, it is in accordance with the Road traffic Act.

He added that passengers were also obliged to maintain discipline when using transportation services for their safety and that of others.

Sokoni pointed out that standing while a vehicle was in motion was punishable as it can cause disturbances to other passengers and can lead to infections of Covid-19 and other diseases.