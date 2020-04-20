Tanzania: Contractors to Be Paid Fast, RC Says

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC), Brig Gen Marco Gaguti has assured local contractors undertaking road projects of government support and timely payment.

He urged them, however, to ensure that the projects are completed on time noting that there would be no extension.

"The government is keen to ensure that rural roads are well maintained to facilitate transportation of people and goods. People must realise that the projects belong to them and should safeguard them. Do not hesitate to report a few greedy people who vandalise the infrastructure because it cost millions of taxpayers' money," he said.

He made the remarks of Friday when he visited Kyerwa, Karagwe and Missenyi districts to inspect road projects being implemented under the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA).

Mr Gaguti was pleased by the construction of a 150-metre road project across Milambi valley in Kyerwa District.

TARURA Regional Coordinator, Engineer Avith Theodory, informed him that the project would cost about 294m/-upon completion and would link four wards- namely Kamuli, Mabira, Nyaruzumbura and Kimuli.

Engineer Theodory noted that TARURA had 5,885.5 kms regional roads network.

Kyerwa District Commissioner (DC), Rashid Maimu explained that for quite a long time, residents of Kamuli, Mabira, Nyaruzumbura and Kimuli wards faced transport problems due to frequent floods across Milambi valley.

"We thank President John Magufulli for his earnest moves to improve social services, including health, education, water and infrastructure. The projects will speed up people's development.

"I am appealing to the youth, women and men of all ages to take this opportunity to get employment. People should stop complaining that they had no money in their pockets. This is a golden opportunity to get money," he said.