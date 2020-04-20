Nigeria: Govt Gives 10,000 TraderMoni, 5,000 MarketMoni, Palliatives in Katsina

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has delivered three trucks of rice as part of the COVID-19 pandemic palliatives to the Katsina State Government.

The items were for distribution to the less privileged, vulnerable and people living with disabilities in the state with the view to cushioning the effects of the lockdown designed to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

She also flagged-off the disbursement of TraderMoni and MarketMoni to hundreds of beneficiaries in the state to help them start up new or expand their existing micro-businesses.

A statement from the ministry said the delivery of the palliatives and the disbursement of TraderMoni were on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari during his address to the nation.

The Deputy Director in charge of Disaster Management, Abubakar Sulaiman, represented the minister at the event; while the Special Adviser and Focal Person on Humanitarian Affairs, Abubakar Nasir, took delivery of the trucks of rice and joined in flagging- off the TraderMoni and MarketMoni on behalf of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.