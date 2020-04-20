Nigeria: 'I Was Misunderstood' - Kano Sacked Commissioner

20 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — Kano State erstwhile Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Mu'azu Magaji who was sacked by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has disclosed that he never celebrated the death of President Buhari's Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, insisting that his post on social media was misunderstood.

Making this known in a statement, he said as a Muslim and a patriotic Nigerian, he was rather misunderstood by people who assumed that he celebrated Abba Kyari's death, saying "I made several posts mourning Kyari's death on my same Facebook account and through my special assistants, but the general public couldn't commend such or claim I did such post. Rather, people capitalised on a full-phrase post that was given another set of definition and direction, as well as negativity in order to tarnish my reputation and image as a member of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje's administration and his loyalist, and that of our national party, the APC," he said.

He further explained that the use of "win-win" phrase was basically an attempt to explain the Islamic position regarding people that died as a result of any kind of pandemic.

He stated that late Mallam Abba Kyari was privileged to have died as a result of COVID-19, and thereby opportune for martyrdom in line with position of Islam.

"Our Rasul (S. A. W) assured on the path of martyrdom in Sahih al-Bukhari, Kitab al-Jihad wal-Siyar. Even Sheik Isah Ali Pantami has taken time to explain more on this. By this, the death of Mallam Abba Kyari is a big win for him, which is almost the dream of every Muslim," he said

The sacked commissioner also stated that he believes that Governor Ganduje made the decision to remove him from his cabinet as a conditional sacrifice to appease aggrieved individuals considering such a huge loss in Abba Kyari's death.

He then tendered an apology for any unintentional pain he might have caused both the families of the late Chief of Staff, as well as Governor Ganduje.

