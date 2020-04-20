Tanzania: COVID-19 - Two Dead As Zanzibar Records 23 More Cases

19 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

The number of people who have tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Zanzibar has today April 19 reached 58 after 23 people were confirmed by the ministry of health.

The ministry also reported that the isles have recorded two more deaths bringing the number of deaths in Zanzibar to three.

In a statement released by the minister of health Hamad Rashid Mohammed 21 of the cases are Tanzanian nationals whereas two are foreign nationals from France and Cuba.

The minister also said that of the 21 Tanzanian nationals two are in Pemba whereas the other 19 are in Unguja.

Just like the first victim, the two cases who succumbed to the virus died at home before their samples could be taken.

Figures by the health ministry shows that the total number of samples taken in Zanzibar now stand at 197, whereas 451 contacts are under follow up and 329 contacts have been completed in the past 14 days.

The statement also shows that there are 296 people under quarantine whereas 394 have been released from quarantine.

The confirmation now brings the total Covid-19 cases in Tanzania to 171 after the country recorded 53 new cases on Friday



