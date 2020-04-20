Tanzania: Appeal for Safety of Tanzania Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Dar es Salaam — The Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT) has called for more protection of healthcare workers after a number of them got infected with the coronavirus and "are fighting for their lives," as the government intensified efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

MAT president Dr Elisha Osati says alongside concerns of personal safety, healthcare workers are anxious about passing the infection to their families,

Health minister Ms Ummy Mwalimu said on Friday the government was going to use all available resources to contain the virus, as she received Sh3.2 billion worth of donations which will be used to purchase protective gear for the frontline health officials and care givers, including capacity building to health staff.

Health staff are highly exposed to the risk of being infected with the coronavirus because they go to clinics and hospitals and get in contact with people who might be infected too while millions of people worldwide stay at home to minimise transmission of the virus.

In his tweet reply to the World Health Organization's Chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the MAT top leader said, "We [in Tanzania] already have healthworkers fighting for their lives due to Covid-19. Please provide us #PPENow."

Dr Tedros' message on twitter said, "Even if we do everything else right, if we don't prioritise protecting health workers many people will die because a health worker who could have saved their lives is sick."

Without revealing the total number of health workers infected, Dr Osati separately told The Citizen that he was now trying to establish how many of them are infected already and is working with various stakeholders and government authorities to find ways of keeping them safe.

"We are still collecting data. We will speak out as time goes," he said.

According to WHO, health workers carry a great risk of being infected or infecting others, given their role.

As the pandemic continues accelerating, access to personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers is a key concern, says Dr Osati.

Medical staff are prioritised in many countries, but PPE shortages have been reported in the most affected facilities including Tanzania.

Yesterday, the national referral health facility-Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) embarked on producing PPEs.

In many countries, medical staff have been reported to be waiting for equipment while already seeing patients who may be infected or are supplied with equipment that might not meet requirements. Health-care workers who care for elderly parents or young children will be drastically affected by school closures, social distancing policies, and disruption in the availability of food and other essentials.

Tanzania on Friday April 17 recorded 53 new cases of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of patients that have tested positive to 147.

The country also recorded another death bringing the total number of deaths so far due to Covid-19 to five.

"Of all the cases reported since March 16, 11 have healed and have been discharged, four of the remaining cases are critical whereas 127 are under close monitoring but stable," said the minister.