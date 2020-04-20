Liberia: Govt Empathizes With Storm Victims in Monrovia

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through the Disaster Management Agency empathizes with Liberians who were hugely affected by the overnight storm that has caused devastation in several neighborhoods across Monrovia and surrounding counties.

The government is assessing the nature of the damage in order to make interventions in designated areas where it is deemed that the destruction were heaviest and it affected the already vulnerable population.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the natural disaster, building material stores have been placed in the essential business category, and will be allowed to open from 8AM to 2PM everyday except Sundays, for the next two weeks.

This is necessary to allow affected residents to buy needed supplies in order to take care of repair works. However, anyone caught hoarding during this period will face the full weight of the law.