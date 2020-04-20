Nigeria: Kwara Begins Aggressive Contact Tracing of Five New Cases

Kwara State Government at the weekend said the rapid response team of the state COVID-19 technical committee has commenced aggressive contact tracing of the recent five new cases of the pandemic that were tested positive in the state in order to curb the community transmission of the virus in the state.

The state government also directed security agents to arrest violators of the stay-at-home and movement restrictions order imposed in the state to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Already, the state index cases of the COVID-19 have increased to nine following the new five cases discovered over the weekend.

The new five cases in the state, according to THISDAY checks, included four nurses and one doctor of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital that allegedly treated the United Kingdom returnee, who died in the hospital two weeks ago in Ilorin.

The state Deputy Governor and state COVID-19 Technical Committee Coordinator, Mr. Kayode Alabi, stated this in Ilorin yesterday while speaking with journalists on the activities of the committee in the state.

According to him, "Two days ago, our state recorded five new cases of COVID-19. That means the state now has a total of nine confirmed cases.

"Of these, two have recovered and have since been discharged. All the five new cases were contacts from our previous cases. They had been in self-isolation from where their samples were taken.

"As we speak, our hardworking rapid response team has since started aggressive contact tracing of persons who have had contacts with them. This is to prevent community transmission of the disease and put us in firm control of the situation."

Alabi added: "The truth is that we are in a dire situation. Drastic measures, as we have taken, are required to urgently contain the spread of this virus before it kills everyone or brings down human civilisation as it is threatening to do.

"Our best shot is to stay at home, maintain physical distancing, constantly wash our hands, and practice good coughing or sneezing etiquette among other safety protocols."