South Africa: Poachers in JTG Cluster Caught Red Handed

press release

A multi-disciplinary approach led to the arrest and apprehension of four suspects on Sunday, 19 April 2020 at approximately 12:15, on a farm in the Severn area in the JTG Cluster who were caught red handed while attempting to poach.

A member of the Kuruman Stock Theft unit requested the assistance of the Tswalu Anti- Poaching unit in tracking unknown footprints discovered on a farm in the area. According to reports from the owner, he has been experiencing incidents of poaching on the farm.

The Tswalu Anti- Poaching unit provided aerial and ground support to the SAPS. Assistance was also offered by Severn and Van Zylsrus police members.

The members of the Tswalu Anti- Poaching unit who were in the chopper noticed four (4) suspects in the veld and relayed the location to the members on the ground.

There was an exchange of gun fire between the members in the chopper and the suspects on the ground during which one suspect was fatally wounded, two injured and one uninjured.

The suspects were apprehended and arrested and several firearms and ammunition were confiscated on the scene.

The injured suspects were transported to a local hospital in Kuruman for medical treatment and will be under police guard until their court appearance.

The police will be investigating an inquest case as well as Illegal Possession of firearms and ammunition, Trespassing, contravening the Disaster Management Act Regulations and Illegal immigrants as three of the suspects are undocumented immigrants.

The JTG cluster commander, Major General Johan Bean commended the members from the Tswalu Anti- Poaching unit, Kuruman StockTheft unit, Severn and Van Zylsrus police for the multi - disciplinary approach that was followed in the apprehension and arrest of the suspects in stamping down the authority of the state especially during the lockdown period.