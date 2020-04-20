South Africa: DA Steps Into Sascoc Leadership Battle

analysis

The Democratic Alliance's Shadow Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation, Tsepo Mhlongo, has welcomed the suspension of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee acting president Barry Hendricks as the organisation was plunged into chaos last week.

Acting Sascoc president Barry Hendricks was last week suspended by the organisation's board and put on "a leave of absence" for allegedly blocking a rival, Ntambi Ravele, from standing against him in the upcoming elections. A lawyer's report about the alleged incident was used by the Sascoc board to suspend Hendricks. These are claims Hendricks denies.

The leadership elections have been delayed due to coronavirus. They were due to take place on 28 March, but the pandemic and weeks of internal squabbling over Hendricks' alleged misconduct have impeded the process.

Ravele is a Tennis South Africa (TSA) board member and had ambitions of ascending to the Sascoc presidency. Her nomination was not endorsed by TSA though, after an apparent "conversation" between Hendricks and TSA.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has ordered Sascoc to sort itself out after these allegations emerged by instructing the sports body to investigate the allegations against Hendricks.

A preliminary investigation was conducted by advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere, which found...