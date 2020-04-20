Somalia: Heavy Gunfight Reported in Saanag Region

19 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Heavy gun fight has been reported in Saanag region in what is believed to be battle between clan militias. Although the government is yet to offer an official position, it is believed that the rival groups were fighting over pasture.

The confrontation is taking place at Fadhigaab town of Saanag. It is reported that attempts by clan elders to broker truce with heavy fighting still on.

In the recent past there have been bitter feuds over pastureland among pastoralists. The regular fightings have been blamed on too many guns in the hands of civilians.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

