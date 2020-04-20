Somalia: 13 Year Old Girl Killed, Three Hospitalised After Rape Ordeal in Lower Shabelle

19 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The ugly act of rape of minors in Somalia has cropped up again with four girls undergoing the heinous act leading to the death of one as they travelled from Mogadishu.

The four were dragged out of the vehicle they were travelling in by a group of men and raped by road side.

The incident took place between Yaaqbariweyne and Leego town of Lower Shabelle. The minors were destined for Baydhabo.

The girl who died was 13 years. 3 others are being treated in Baydabo hospital.

The deputy governor of Security and Politics of lower Shabelle Abdi Ahmed Yusuf said they are investigating the matter.

He added they had made progress in the investigations and zeroed in on the suspects.

In the recent past, there have been an increase in the rape cases especially of minors.

One of the mist recent incident was recorded in Afgooye town incident where two sisters were allegedly raped aged 2 and 3.

