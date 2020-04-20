Somalia: SNA Captures Banduub and Bilane Towns From Alshabaab

The Somalia National Army have captured Banduub and Bilane towns from Alshabab. The liberation of the areas follows an intensive special operation in Dinsoor of Bay region.

According to Abdisalam Haji Sidow the forces are set to intensify operations during the holy month of ramadhan. Alshabab still control some towns in Bay and Bakool region of southwest Somalia.

There have been fears that the Alshabab attacks would affect the war against coronavirus as they would lead to massive displacement and non observation of social distancing rules.