Sudan: Economic Committee Discusses Revenues of Gold Exports

19 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies chaired by the Deputy chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo in the presence of the Committee's Deputy Chairman, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk held its second meeting, Saturday, at the Friendship Hall.

The Committee Chairman, Deputy Charmin, Rapporteur and the members sworn-in to work sincerely, secretly and transparently to realize its goals and alleviate burden on citizens.

The Committee's Rapporteur, Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador, Omar Manis said in press statements that the meeting heard to reports of the work committees concerning the revenues of gold exports, strategic goods, living condition, attraction of local and foreign support and other related issues.

