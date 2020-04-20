Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Sets up Special Team to Bury Covid19 Victims

19 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Any person who succumb to coronavirus while in Mogadishu will now be buried by a special group of undertakers.

Mogadishu mayor Omar Mohamed (filish) has declared yesterday that family members had to adhere with the directive to combat a further spread.

The governor said they have trained a team that will be burying the corpses to limit the contacts made with the corpse.

He warned that failure to adhere to the set rules may attract punishment. He also added that people not to visit their loved ones who contract covid-19,

Covid-19 cases are increasing in Somalia especially in Mogadishu, the health ministry has last night confirmed 19 new cases rising the total number of covid-19 patients to 135 and the death number stands at 7.

