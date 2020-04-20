Namibia: It Was Not a Party - Shaningwa

SWAPO Party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa has denied that the ruling party on Sunday had a birthday celebration at the parliament building in Windhoek in contravention of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The Swapo Party held its 60th anniversary at the parliament in an event broadcast live on NBC radio stations, the NBC1 television channel, NBC News - 8 on Facebook and nbc.na/live.

At the gathering was Swapo Party president Hage Geingob, Namibia's vice president, Nangolo Mbumba, Swapo Party vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the party's secretary-general, Sophia Shaningwa, prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, former president Hifikepunye Pohamba, former Cabinet member Ben Amathila, National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi and a number of veterans and liberation struggle stalwarts. A number of Swapo politburo and central committee members, the Ndilimani Cultural Troupe, caterers, presidential security officers and media reporters also attended.

The Namibian was unable to establish the total number of people who were at the gathering. The national broadcaster has also removed a video that had been posted on their website showing those in attendance at the event.

The gathering drew criticism on social media, with people accusing the party leadership of contravening the Covid-19 state of emergency regulations that forbid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Shaningwa denied that the event had been a celebration, although she did not define what it was, and questioned how many people attended.

"Who told you about the party?" she said. "If there was a birthday I do not know about a party. Since you have already labeled it as a party, just write what you want," she said.

"I do not like controversy. You have already made up your mind," she also said, before ending a phone call with a reporter from The Namibian. She did not answer calls after that.

On the live broadcast, Nandi-Ndaitwah also pointed out that Amathila travelled from his farm to attend the birthday celebration.

The lockdown rules state that people may travel to a restricted area or depart from it only to perform a critical service, or for essential medical treatment, to attend a funeral of a close family member, an acquaintance or a dependant, and to assist a close family member, acquaintance or dependant who is ill or otherwise suffers from a distressing situation.

Asked what special permission the Swapo members had to pass roadblocks to attend the party gathering, Namibian Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga said: "Can you ask Swapo, I am not Swapo." He then ended the call.