South Africa: Nation Confirms 3,158 COVID-19 Cases

19 April 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has confirmed a total of 3 158 COVID-19 cases, having conducted 114 711 tests to date.

Gauteng is still leading with 1 148 people testing positive for the virus, followed by the Western Cape at 868 cases.

KwaZulu-Natal has 617 cases of COVID-19, the Eastern Cape province has 293 cases, Free State has 100 cases, Limpopo has 27 cases, the North West has 24 cases, Mpumalanga has 23 cases and the Northern Cape has 16 cases. There are 42 unallocated cases.

"Today we regrettably report two new COVID-19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday [Saturday], these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This bring the total death toll to 54 today.

"We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said on Sunday.

