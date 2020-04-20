South Africa: Arrest of Suspect Selling Counterfeit Alcohol Welcomed

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has commended law enforcement officers for the arrest of a suspect involved in the manufacturing and selling of counterfeit liquor during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 50-year-old suspect was caught red-handed at Illovu township, South of Durban, refilling Smirnoff 1818 bottles during an intensive operation.

Among the products recovered were 196 x 750ml empty bottles of Smirnoff 1818, 100 litres of Ethanol; a black bag full of Smirnoff 1818 closures as well as 4. 5 x 750ml refilled bottles of Smirnoff 1818.

The suspect was charged for Contravening Disaster Management Act, manufacturing and selling counterfeit alcohol and selling counterfeit liquor during lockdown.

In welcoming the arrest, Dube-Ncube warned that South Africa is founded on the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

"Our laws should apply to all, not some. Businesses too must meet their legal obligation. Obtaining a business license and paying your taxes is part of business compliance," Dube-Ncube said.

Dube-Ncube added that as the department, they remain committed to sustaining a collaborative approach to ensure the compliance of relevant laws.

"Failure by anyone to adhere to these will result in the prosecution without fear or favour," the MEC said.

Liquor industry commended

Meanwhile, Dube-Ncube commended stakeholders in the liquor industry who have contacted her expressing their firm commitments to adhering to the lockdown regulations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I appreciate the fact that they understand that the regulations are aimed at containing the spread of the virus [COVID-19]. In particular, it is comforting to know that they have joined hands with government in intensifying efforts aimed ensuring the full recovery of our economy, post COVID-19.

"We acknowledge the fact that the liquor industry remains critical in ensuring socio-economic development. Many other sectors of our economy such as tourism, hospitality and entertainment rely heavily on the liquor industry. A thriving liquor industry is therefore in the interest of this province," Dube-Ncube said.

The provincial government has undertaken to continue to work with stakeholders to strengthen the control and regulation of liquor through the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Act during the lockdown period and beyond.

She said that, through the KZN Liquor Board Authority, the department will embark on awareness campaigns in order to educate communities about the Act and lockdown regulations.

"During this period, we have joined forces with law enforcement agencies and industry role players to clamp down on those flouting the regulations and any law of the country," Dube-Ncube said.