Namibia: Large-Scale COVID-19 Testing Planned

19 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula says a part of Covid-19 tests targeting 200 000 people would be conducted at the coronavirus pendemic communication centre in Windhoek on Monday.

Shangula said on Sunday that people at the centre are recommended to take the test. People whose samples would be taken at the centre do not need to self-isolate while waiting for their test results, he added.

He said the tests not only target the media, fishing and mining sectors, but also target areas with large groups of people such as open markets.

"In fact we have taken samples at some open markets and some parts of the informal sector. The test would only be rolled out to the regions at a later stage, but I can tell you that it won't be this week," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.