Namibia: Large-Scale COVID-19 Testing Planned

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula says a part of Covid-19 tests targeting 200 000 people would be conducted at the coronavirus pendemic communication centre in Windhoek on Monday.

Shangula said on Sunday that people at the centre are recommended to take the test. People whose samples would be taken at the centre do not need to self-isolate while waiting for their test results, he added.

He said the tests not only target the media, fishing and mining sectors, but also target areas with large groups of people such as open markets.

"In fact we have taken samples at some open markets and some parts of the informal sector. The test would only be rolled out to the regions at a later stage, but I can tell you that it won't be this week," he said.