Liberia: MNG Gold Donates Buckets, Chloride to Affected Communities in Bong in Fight Against COVID-19

Kokoyah — MNG Gold, the Turkish mining company operating in Kokoyah District, Bong County has distributed hand washing materials to 37 towns in its affected communities.

The company's government liaison manager, Eugine Kollie, while distributing the materials over the weekend, said that the campaign against the coronavirus pandemic will be taken to every nook and cranny of Kokoyah Statutory District.

He said this during the sensitization outreach in Dean and Sayewheh towns.

Kollie explained that with the support of MNG Gold, measures have been put in place to fight the scourge of the virus. Items distributed are buckets, soaps, chloride, thermometers to five clinics and hand sanitizers.

"MNG Gold is very concerned about the coronavirus situation in Liberia. We will continue to support the fight against the virus," he said. "We are playing our part to support National Government, to make sure our people are safe in the fight against COVID-19."

The distribution of the materials, according to Kollie, is aimed at encouraging hand washing and a means of preventing the spread of the disease. He advised the company to take precautionary measures to safeguard themselves against the disease.

Mr. Kollie said since the past one month three weeks, there have been no inflow of expats into Liberia, neither Turkish nor the company's Kokoyah camp. "We are in line with government regulations to stop all flights in and out of Liberia and there is no way that our local flight would be allowed to come to the Kokoyah Mine overnight as a speculated measure by some residents of Kokoyah.

Receiving the materials, the Town chief of David Dean's Town, Philip Duo, commended the company for the proactive steps taken to avoid the spread of the virus.

Duo advised his people to take personal hygiene seriously. "As the country continues to be in the state of emergency, we are experiencing all the full impact of the virus. We want to take this time to appreciate the management of MNG for this timely gesture. We are going to use these buckets for the fight against the virus," he said.

Also speaking, a prominent member of Sayewheh Town, Adolphus Zackpah, commended the management of the company, stating that they will use the items for in the fight against the virus. "I would like to thank the management and staff of MNG Gold. This donation is not only timely but a great move that will buttress the community fight in curbing the virus," he said.

In another development, the company also donated 2,740 liters of fuel with 30 bags of rice to the Bong County Joint Securities in the fight against the coronovirus pandemic. According to Bong County Attorney, Jonathan Flomo, the intervention by the company was rewarding and promised to use the rice to motivate securities on the frontline against the spread of the virus.