Liberia: 'Listen to the Songs the Children Sing' - Former Liberian Justice Minister's Memoir Unravels Personal Journey

Washington — Six years after her resignation as Justice Minister under the regime of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Christina Tah has penned a gripping memoir reflecting on Some of the Major Social and Political Transformations in Liberia.

Her memoir offers an in-depth perspective on the past and present of Liberia, a small West African country characterized by a complex social and political history, reflect the challenges that Africans and African Americans have faced while sharing a common space and a common destiny for over a century.

"Listen to the Songs the Children Sing" presents Tah's personal journey growing up in Liberia and working to serve her country.

The former Attorney General lays bare the intrigues and conflicts of a nation formed in the nineteenth century with the arrival of African American settlers (some of them freed slaves) and the resulting clash arising from forced union of African American immigrants and the indigenous African population despite their very different culture and history.

Cllr. Tah, whose roles have shifted between observer and player, walks a political tightrope within the justice system, sometimes winning, sometimes losing, in her attempt to help put the nation's justice system on an even keel. In describing her journey, she covers a wide range of topics and, in the end, conveys the lesson that when social issues are left unresolved, a relatively stable social environment can fill with rage, self-hatred, and self-destruction; consequently, impeding reconciliation and reconstruction.

Cllr. Tah is the former Attorney General/Minister of Justice (2009-2014) of the Republic of Liberia and has previously held roles in the Ministries of Health, Justice and Finance in Liberia during the late 1970s and mid-1980s.

During most of the 1990s, she donated her time and expertise to various immigration advocacy groups in the United States. Amongst her many functions as Attorney General, Counselor Tah supervised the Special Unit established in 2008 to prosecute gender-based violence, a malady that is very pervasive in a post-conflict environment.

She holds a graduate degree in law from Yale University, and a Master of Arts degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Kent State University and served as a Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice for more than 15 years in the United States while simultaneously practicing law in the State of Maryland. She has returned to private practice.

"Listen to the Songs the Children Sing" is available on Amazon.