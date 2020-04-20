Liberia: 'I Am Not Sick' - Minister Mcgill Denies Rumors Linking Him to COVID-19 Illness

Monrovia — Liberia's Minister of State for President Affairs, Nathaniel McGill has refuted claims that he has been tested positive for the coronavirus, saying "he is not sick and has never been sick with COVID-19."

Minister McGill is one of President George Weah's closest aides and is seen with the President on most occasions.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he has been out of sight of late, fueling speculations that he has come down with the dreaded disease.

However, speaking to reporters recently, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Minister said those spreading lies about him on social media are doing so out of hate.

Speaking further, he called on those spewing hate messages to desist and join the collective fight against the coronavirus that is posing serious threat to the nation and the world.

"As you can see me I am not sick. People making such claims are evil and I don't think it's the right thing to do. What we all need to do right now as Liberians is to join the fight against COVID-19. Time for politics will come but for us to be able to do politics we must be healthy," he debunked.

"Anybody can be sick. It should not be the wish of anyone to see their fellow Liberian sick and as you can see I am not sick. What I am doing is to stay away from the Public because you know my proximity to the President so I try to keep safe."

News about the Minister McGill's illness was recently reported on Facebook with some claiming that his illness has landed him in Intense Care Unit (ICU).

Some socials media post have reported that the Minister was tested and confirmed of the virus, something he described as hateful.

"He revealed that she has not travelled out of Liberia since the outbreak and the only place he has gone was Gbarpolu County.

Kudos to the Legislature

Meanwhile, Minister McGill has commended the Legislature for its farsightedness in approving some of the President's COVID-19 stimulus package and promised that transparency and accountability will be the hallmark in the implementation of what has been approved.

The Minister also called on Liberians to follow all of the preventive measures given by health authorities and the Government and assured every Liberian that what package approved by the Legislature will benefit all Liberians regardless of their political affiliations

The 54th Legislature on Friday approved the state of emergency declared by President George Weah, extending it to 60 days, going beyond the 21 days declared by the President.

The Legislature, in a joint resolution also approved the President's US$25 million stimulus package, but with an agreement that it would be disbursed through a recast budget.

The joint resolution also calls for every citizen to wear face mask when leaving their homes and as proffered by the President.

The Legislature also called for an emergency relief fund to be funded through voluntary private donation.

The joint resolution further calls for the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Pro-Tempore of the Senate to set up committees to oversee food and water supply.

It also prioritizes the health sector in all fifteen counties and a President's Tax Policy and Administration Stimulus Program.